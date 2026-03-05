Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $748.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Watts sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.57, for a total value of $407,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,467.30. This trade represents a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CW opened at $712.40 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $730.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $646.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $575.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 13.84%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 7.46%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.