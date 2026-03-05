40,318 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR Bought by Mann Financial Group Inc.

Mann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $43.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.0424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 19.0%.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

