Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) Receives $67.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingevity to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGVT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingevity Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingevity by 15.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after acquiring an additional 230,525 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,298,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,650,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,111,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,040,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,603,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.10. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.27 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 126.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Ingevity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation, traded as NGVT, is a specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina. The company operates two primary business units: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Chemicals segment produces and markets specialty chemicals derived largely from wood and other natural feedstocks, including rosin acids, tall oil fatty acids and esters, as well as specialty petroleum resins. These products serve a broad range of industries, including paper, adhesives, coatings, oilfield drilling and consumer goods.

The Performance Materials segment develops and manufactures activated carbon products and composites for applications such as automotive emissions control, industrial air and water purification, and spill containment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.