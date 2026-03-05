57,557 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Acquired by Mann Financial Group Inc.

Mann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,523,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 38.1% of Mann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $688.28 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $691.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

