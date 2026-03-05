Mary Moreland Sells 613 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) EVP Mary Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5%

ABT opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Abbott Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.