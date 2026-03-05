Marshall Stanton Sells 1,513 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 1,513 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $57,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

AORT opened at $38.41 on Thursday. Artivion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Artivion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Artivion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Here are the key news stories impacting Artivion this week:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Artivion by 402.3% in the third quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Artivion by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Artivion by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Artivion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artivion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

