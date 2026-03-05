Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $14.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.4750.

HPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.50 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $413.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 69.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $256.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.02 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, development and management of high-quality office and studio properties. The company’s portfolio spans strategic West Coast markets in the United States and key markets in Canada, providing space for technology, media and creative companies as well as major film and television producers. As an owner and operator of both traditional office buildings and specialized production facilities, Hudson Pacific seeks to deliver stable income through long-term leases and strategic property enhancements.

In its office segment, Hudson Pacific targets markets with strong job growth and limited supply, including Los Angeles, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Seattle, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia.

