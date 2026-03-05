Head to Head Analysis: Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) versus Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI)

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:MBAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nanovibronix and Check-Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Check-Cap 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Check-Cap shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Check-Cap shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Check-Cap N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Nanovibronix and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check-Cap has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nanovibronix and Check-Cap”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million 0.75 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.04 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$25.15 million ($2.77) -0.68

Nanovibronix has higher revenue and earnings than Check-Cap. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nanovibronix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats Check-Cap on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient’s back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

