Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $16.27. Select Medical shares last traded at $16.2450, with a volume of 2,943,080 shares.

Key Headlines Impacting Select Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Select Medical this week:

Kahn Swick & Foti investigation — Law firm KSF is probing whether the proposed sale price and process were adequate for Select Medical shareholders, signaling potential litigation or pressure to revisit terms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple shareholder law?firm probes — Monteverde & Associates, Brodsky & Smith, Halper Sadeh, and Ademi LLP have each opened investigations alleging possible fiduciary breaches or unfair pricing; aggregated legal challenges increase execution risk and could delay or alter deal terms. Read More. | Read More. | Read More. | Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Select Medical Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.68%.Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Select Medical announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 49.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,606,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $246,604,000 after purchasing an additional 684,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,333,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,205,000 after purchasing an additional 136,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Medical by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,253,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 55,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,079,000 after buying an additional 80,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,064,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after buying an additional 1,008,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is a leading provider of specialized healthcare services in the United States, operating through two primary business segments: Hospital Division and Outpatient Rehabilitation Division. The Hospital Division offers long-term acute care (LTAC) hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) that serve patients recovering from complex illnesses, trauma or surgery. The Outpatient Rehabilitation Division delivers physical, occupational and speech therapy services through a network of clinic locations and home-based care programs.

Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Select Medical was founded in 1996 and has grown through strategic partnerships, joint ventures and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

