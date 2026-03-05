eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on eHealth from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eHealth has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.33.

eHealth Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. eHealth has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $326.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.25 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 358,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 74.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 300,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates one of the largest online private health insurance exchanges in the United States. The company’s platform enables consumers to compare, select and enroll in individual, family and small-group health insurance plans offered by a broad network of licensed insurance carriers. In addition to Affordable Care Act–compliant offerings, eHealth provides dedicated services for Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans, helping seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare coverage.

Through its digital marketplace, eHealth delivers real-time quotes, detailed plan comparisons and enrollment processing.

