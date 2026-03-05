Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Calumet stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. Calumet has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $30.35.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The business had revenue of ($3,098.50) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Calumet’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calumet will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Calumet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Calumet by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,769 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Calumet during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Calumet by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Calumet by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 265,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $33 price target on CLMT, which provides analyst support for the share price and underpins a bullish case despite near?term headwinds. MarketBeat Calumet Profile

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and set a $33 price target on CLMT, which provides analyst support for the share price and underpins a bullish case despite near?term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright also reportedly issued a FY2029 earnings forecast — continued coverage signals active analyst attention that can drive trading volume, but the specific FY2029 figures were not detailed in the summary. FY2029 Earnings Forecast for Calumet Issued By HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright also reportedly issued a FY2029 earnings forecast — continued coverage signals active analyst attention that can drive trading volume, but the specific FY2029 figures were not detailed in the summary. Neutral Sentiment: A PR release notes record monthly sales for TRUFUEL®; unless confirmed as a core Calumet business line or material to Calumet’s revenues, this is a potentially positive industry signal but should be treated as indirect for CLMT. TRUFUEL Announces Record-Breaking Sales

A PR release notes record monthly sales for TRUFUEL®; unless confirmed as a core Calumet business line or material to Calumet’s revenues, this is a potentially positive industry signal but should be treated as indirect for CLMT. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting in the feed shows a bizarre/erroneous print (0 shares, NaN increases and 0.0 days?to?cover) — this appears to be a data glitch rather than actionable evidence of a new short squeeze or heavy shorting activity. Monitor for corrected short?interest releases from exchanges. (No external link available.)

Short?interest reporting in the feed shows a bizarre/erroneous print (0 shares, NaN increases and 0.0 days?to?cover) — this appears to be a data glitch rather than actionable evidence of a new short squeeze or heavy shorting activity. Monitor for corrected short?interest releases from exchanges. (No external link available.) Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially cut near?term EPS forecasts: FY2026 estimates were revised down (to about -$2.32 from -$1.22), FY2027 was moved from a small profit to a slight loss (to -$0.12), and FY2028 profit expectations were trimmed (to ~$0.98 from $1.35). Quarterly EPS for 2026 remain negative across Q1–Q4 under their model — these downward revisions signal weaker near?term profitability and are a clear negative catalyst. MarketBeat Calumet Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

