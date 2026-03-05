Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $47,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ServiceNow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,393,800. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,312 shares of company stock worth $2,049,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.