Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP raised its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 4.3% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 16.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 928.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $132.86 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 18.49%.The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Stories

