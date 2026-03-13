Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,139 shares, a decline of 67.5% from the February 12th total of 15,791 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $8.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90.

Get Vestas Wind Systems AS alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems AS will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems AS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.