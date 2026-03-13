Brokerages Set Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Target Price at $18.00

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $800.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $84,496,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,009,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,356 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 841.5% during the fourth quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 910,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 813,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $12,306,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company’s portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay’s components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

