Barclays Cuts Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $138.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $140.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $202.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $135.05 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $126.15 and a 12-month high of $175.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vail Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

About Vail Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.