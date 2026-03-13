Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $147.02 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $76.05 and a 52-week high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.44.

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $764.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.84 million. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is a Canadian diversified industrial equipment and services company. Through its Toromont CAT division, it serves as a major dealer for Caterpillar machinery, offering sales, rentals, parts and service support for a wide range of heavy-duty equipment. Products include earth-moving, paving and compaction machinery, material handling equipment and power generation systems tailored to the needs of construction, mining, forestry, marine and energy sectors.

The company’s CIMCO Refrigeration business provides design-build, installation and maintenance of industrial and commercial refrigeration systems.

