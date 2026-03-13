Capital World Investors Sells 142,777 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142,777 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $76,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 64.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 411.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $475.71.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $395.98 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $370.70 and a twelve month high of $499.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.74 and its 200 day moving average is $416.95.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

