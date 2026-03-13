Meridiem Capital Partners LP Acquires Shares of 374,579 Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Meridiem Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 374,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,491,000. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 2.0% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,713,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of MRVL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $102.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

