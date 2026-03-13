Meridiem Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Meridiem Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 271,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,000. Global Payments makes up 1.4% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after buying an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth $273,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,126,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,744,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,760,000 after acquiring an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Global Payments to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.18. 165,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,179. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

