T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS is Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s 5th Largest Position

Meridiem Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,708 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 3.9% of Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Meridiem Capital Partners LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $60,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after buying an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,513,650,000 after acquiring an additional 994,740 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,285,608,000 after acquiring an additional 711,278 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after purchasing an additional 453,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,500,784,000 after purchasing an additional 309,922 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $215.35. The stock had a trading volume of 216,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,330. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.80 and a 200 day moving average of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

In other news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

