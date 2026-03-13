Capital International Investors Has $583,000 Stake in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Capital International Investors lowered its position in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 99.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 973,002 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in National Grid Transco were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 1.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid Transco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $85.50 target price on National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid Transco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

National Grid Transco Price Performance

Shares of National Grid Transco stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. National Grid Transco, PLC has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid Transco (NYSE: NGG) is a utility company focused on the transmission and distribution of electricity and natural gas. The company builds, owns, operates and maintains large-scale energy infrastructure, including high-voltage electricity transmission lines, electricity distribution networks and high-pressure gas pipelines. Its core activities center on providing safe, reliable delivery of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers while meeting regulatory requirements across its service territories.

Services provided by National Grid Transco encompass network operation and maintenance, system balancing and control, metering and connections, and capital investment in grid modernization and reliability projects.

