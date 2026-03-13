Capital World Investors Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $93,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $151.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.81.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

