Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HROW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.
Read Our Latest Report on HROW
Harrow Trading Up 1.6%
Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.42 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harrow News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Harrow this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company reported record 2025 results with strong revenue and EBITDA growth, supporting the longer?term story of rising sales across key ophthalmic product lines. Harrow Health Posts Record 2025 Results, Sets 2026 Outlook
- Positive Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright raised its price target to $70 with a “buy” rating, signaling some analysts still see substantial upside. H.C. Wainwright PT Raised to $70
- Positive Sentiment: Management will present at the Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10), giving investors fresh management commentary and Q&A access. Harrow to Present at Leerink Partner’s 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald trimmed its target slightly (from $94 to $91) but kept an overweight rating — a modest calibration rather than a rejection of the thesis. Cantor Fitzgerald PT Change
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and analyst notes highlight strong top?line growth and adjusted EBITDA gains, but also point to mix effects (customer stocking and product transitions) that complicate the forward picture. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Shares initially gapped down after the quarterly earnings release, driven by an EPS miss and investor disappointment despite revenue growth. Harrow Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Harrow’s FY?2026 revenue guidance of $350M–$365M is materially below consensus (~$394M), a central reason for near?term negative reaction as investors reassess growth pacing. Guidance and Post?Earnings Analysis
- Negative Sentiment: At least one independent analyst piece downgraded HROW to “Sell,” citing low margins, high leverage/interest expense and reliance on one?time stocking to boost results — increased risk to cash flow if growth requires heavier spending. Seeking Alpha Downgrade
About Harrow
Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.
Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.