Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HROW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Harrow from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Harrow from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Harrow from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

HROW opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. Harrow has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -230.69 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.42 million. Harrow had a positive return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harrow will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Harrow in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Harrow during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harrow by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harrow Health, Inc (NASDAQ: HROW) is a U.S.-based commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in ophthalmic therapeutics and diagnostics. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing and distribution of proprietary, generic and branded eye care products designed to treat a range of ocular conditions, including glaucoma, ocular hypertension, dry eye disease and other anterior segment disorders.

Through its wholly owned affiliate ImprimisRx, Harrow Health offers a direct-to-physician model for customized formulations as well as low-cost generic alternatives.

