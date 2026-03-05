Zacks Research Upgrades BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) to Strong-Buy

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BTSG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the second quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ: BTSG) is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company’s operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient’s home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

