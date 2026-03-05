Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.200-11.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.4 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.4 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.39. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.12. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $128.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 103,200 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $10,168,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,640,504.59. The trade was a 14.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $34,661,358. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — ANF reported $3.68 EPS (vs. $3.56 consensus) and record Q4 net sales of $1.67B, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth; Hollister continued to drive outperformance. GlobeNewswire Release

Q4 results beat expectations — ANF reported $3.68 EPS (vs. $3.56 consensus) and record Q4 net sales of $1.67B, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of growth; Hollister continued to drive outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Capital return and balance sheet support — ANF repurchased $450M in FY2025 (?11% of shares), has ~$760M cash and $850M remaining on its buyback authorization, which supports EPS and shareholder value over time. Seeking Alpha Buy Thesis

Capital return and balance sheet support — ANF repurchased $450M in FY2025 (?11% of shares), has ~$760M cash and $850M remaining on its buyback authorization, which supports EPS and shareholder value over time. Neutral Sentiment: FY2026 guidance mixed — company gave FY EPS guide of $10.20–$11.00 (around/above consensus) and revenue growth of 3–5%, but Q1 EPS guide was light at $1.20–$1.30 vs. street expectations — implications depend on how tariffs and mitigations play out. ANF Press Materials

FY2026 guidance mixed — company gave FY EPS guide of $10.20–$11.00 (around/above consensus) and revenue growth of 3–5%, but Q1 EPS guide was light at $1.20–$1.30 vs. street expectations — implications depend on how tariffs and mitigations play out. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive — Jefferies trimmed its price target to $130 but kept a Buy, and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $125 target; analysts still see upside but are digesting the new guidance. Benzinga Analyst Notes

Analyst coverage remains constructive — Jefferies trimmed its price target to $130 but kept a Buy, and Telsey reaffirmed Outperform with a $125 target; analysts still see upside but are digesting the new guidance. Negative Sentiment: Tariff headwinds and margin pressure — management quantified a material tariff impact (assumes a 15% tariff on imports) that could shave ~290 bps of sales in Q1 and ~70 bps for the full year after mitigation, pressuring first-quarter margins (~7% guidance). MSN Tariff Headwinds

Tariff headwinds and margin pressure — management quantified a material tariff impact (assumes a 15% tariff on imports) that could shave ~290 bps of sales in Q1 and ~70 bps for the full year after mitigation, pressuring first-quarter margins (~7% guidance). Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on near-term softness — despite the beat, the cautious Q1 outlook and tariff uncertainty prompted an intraday sell-off as traders repriced growth/margin expectations. ProactiveInvestors Coverage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,194,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,601 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,209,000 after buying an additional 898,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,094,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $92,940,000 after buying an additional 553,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 220.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 606,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after acquiring an additional 416,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,570,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF) is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

