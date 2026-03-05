Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a negative net margin of 3,354.08%.

Here are the key takeaways from Microvision’s conference call:

Get Microvision alerts:

Acquisitions of Luminar and Scantinel meaningfully broaden MicroVision’s portfolio (short?range MOVIA, long?range Iris/Halo, 1550 FMCW) and add roughly ~30 new customer relationships , which management says accelerates time?to?revenue and market access.

meaningfully broaden MicroVision’s portfolio (short?range MOVIA, long?range Iris/Halo, 1550 FMCW) and add roughly , which management says accelerates time?to?revenue and market access. Management reports resumed shipments to legacy Luminar customers, ongoing MOVIA L orders (EU security/defense) and strong early interest in MOVIA S, supporting the company’s 2026 revenue guidance of $10M–$15M .

. Q4 and full?year 2025 revenue were very small ($0.2M and $1.2M) and the company recorded $29.4M of Q4 non?cash impairments (inventory and software), and expects an additional $8M–$12M of 2026 impairments plus $1M–$2M in restructuring costs tied to consolidation.

(inventory and software), and expects an additional $8M–$12M of 2026 impairments plus $1M–$2M in restructuring costs tied to consolidation. Balance sheet and cash plan show $74.8M of cash and securities at year?end, a subsequent $43M senior secured convertible note financing (to refinance $19.5M existing debt), and guidance for cash used in operations plus CapEx of $65M–$70M in 2026 , indicating continued cash burn and reliance on financing.

at year?end, a subsequent $43M senior secured convertible note financing (to refinance $19.5M existing debt), and guidance for cash used in operations plus CapEx of , indicating continued cash burn and reliance on financing. Strategy shift to “LiDAR 2.0” — emphasizing an open software stack (MOSAIK/Sentinel), design?to?cost hardware, and diversified end markets (automotive, industrial, security/defense) — aims to improve economics and scalability but will hinge on execution and customer conversions.

Microvision Trading Down 1.4%

Microvision stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MVIS. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Microvision in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microvision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on MVIS

Microvision News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microvision this week:

Institutional Trading of Microvision

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 7.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Microvision by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microvision in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Microvision Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision’s offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.