Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a negative net margin of 3,354.08%.
Here are the key takeaways from Microvision’s conference call:
- Acquisitions of Luminar and Scantinel meaningfully broaden MicroVision’s portfolio (short?range MOVIA, long?range Iris/Halo, 1550 FMCW) and add roughly ~30 new customer relationships, which management says accelerates time?to?revenue and market access.
- Management reports resumed shipments to legacy Luminar customers, ongoing MOVIA L orders (EU security/defense) and strong early interest in MOVIA S, supporting the company’s 2026 revenue guidance of $10M–$15M.
- Q4 and full?year 2025 revenue were very small ($0.2M and $1.2M) and the company recorded $29.4M of Q4 non?cash impairments (inventory and software), and expects an additional $8M–$12M of 2026 impairments plus $1M–$2M in restructuring costs tied to consolidation.
- Balance sheet and cash plan show $74.8M of cash and securities at year?end, a subsequent $43M senior secured convertible note financing (to refinance $19.5M existing debt), and guidance for cash used in operations plus CapEx of $65M–$70M in 2026, indicating continued cash burn and reliance on financing.
- Strategy shift to “LiDAR 2.0” — emphasizing an open software stack (MOSAIK/Sentinel), design?to?cost hardware, and diversified end markets (automotive, industrial, security/defense) — aims to improve economics and scalability but will hinge on execution and customer conversions.
Microvision stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.21.
Here are the key news stories impacting Microvision this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a 2026 revenue target of $10M–$15M and described a “LiDAR 2.0” transformation plus an expanded defense push, signaling a pathway to commercial scale if execution continues. MicroVision outlines $10M-$15M 2026 revenue target amid LiDAR 2.0 transformation and expanded defense push
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted commercial momentum in Industrial and Security & Defense and reported an initial shipment in December for repeatable MOVIA L sensor orders — evidence of product traction beyond R&D. MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasized strategic acquisitions and a longer?term growth strategy in LiDAR; these could lift revenue later but depend on integration and execution. Microvision Inc (MVIS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges and …
- Neutral Sentiment: The full earnings call transcript contains multiple forward?looking statements and caveats — useful for detail but reflects guidance risk. MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results badly missed expectations: revenue was only $0.22M vs. a consensus ~$3.0M and EPS was a ($0.12) miss vs. ($0.05) expected — a near?term demand/revenue shortfall that pressures valuation. MicroVision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot / MarketBeat
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP loss magnitude remains large: the company reported a $37.8M Q4 loss and extremely negative margins/ROE, heightening near?term cash and financing risk unless revenue ramps or additional capital arrives. MicroVision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microvision by 7.7% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Microvision by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microvision in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
MicroVision, Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.
At the core of MicroVision’s offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.
