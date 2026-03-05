CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.9150, with a volume of 6659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.0550.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSLLY. Zacks Research upgraded CSL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of CSL from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS: CSLLY) is a global biotechnology company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia that develops, manufactures and delivers a range of plasma-derived and recombinant therapeutics, vaccines and related services. Its principal businesses include CSL Behring, which focuses on specialty biotherapies for bleeding disorders, immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema and other serious conditions; Seqirus, an influenza vaccine company formed following CSL’s acquisition of Novartis’ influenza vaccine business; and CSL Plasma, a network of plasma collection centers that supplies the raw material for many of its therapies.

The company’s product portfolio spans immunoglobulins, clotting factor concentrates, albumin and other protein-based treatments used in the management of chronic and acute rare diseases, as well as seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines.

