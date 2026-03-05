Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,420 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 6,778 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DUAVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Dassault Aviation société anonyme to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation société anonyme in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DUAVF opened at $407.96 on Thursday. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $285.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.60.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme is a French aerospace company specializing in the design, manufacture and support of military combat aircraft and business jets. The company operates two primary divisions: a defense arm that develops and produces fighter and unmanned combat vehicles, and a civil aviation arm known for its Falcon family of high-performance executive aircraft. Dassault Aviation serves both national armed forces and corporate operators worldwide, offering turnkey solutions that include aircraft sales, maintenance, training and mission support services.

Founded in 1929 by aeronautical engineer Marcel Bloch (later known as Marcel Dassault), the company established its reputation in military aviation with iconic programs such as the Mirage series of jet fighters.

