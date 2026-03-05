Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Short Interest Update

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,869 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 16,020 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 993,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,077,000 after acquiring an additional 137,192 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 129,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 97,506 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,944,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 133.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 361,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

