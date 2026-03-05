Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Short Interest Update

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,869 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the January 29th total of 16,020 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,054 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SIHY opened at $45.26 on Thursday. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.
