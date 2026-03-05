Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,072,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 296,297 shares.The stock last traded at $35.72 and had previously closed at $36.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

