Anoma (XAN) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Anoma (XAN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Anoma token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anoma has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Anoma has a market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Anoma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anoma alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Anoma

Anoma’s launch date was September 30th, 2025. Anoma’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Anoma’s official website is anoma.net. Anoma’s official Twitter account is @anoma.

Buying and Selling Anoma

According to CryptoCompare, “Anoma (XAN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anoma has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Anoma is 0.00689939 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $2,609,471.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anoma.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anoma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anoma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.