Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Down 12.3% – Time to Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) traded down 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 22,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 22,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $362.86 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

