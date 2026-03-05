Short Interest in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Expands By 20.3%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,897 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 12,385 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RFLR stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, COFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

