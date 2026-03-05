Short Interest in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR) Expands By 20.3%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:RFLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,897 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the January 29th total of 12,385 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,423 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of RFLR stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, COFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000.

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Managed Floor ETF (RFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in 70% of upside appreciation of US small-cap stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered three-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 8-12% on a rolling 12-month basis. RFLR was launched on Sep 17, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

