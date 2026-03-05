NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.93. Approximately 854,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,924,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 target price on NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in NCR Voyix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 73,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.