Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08, FiscalAI reports.
Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 6.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,360. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $555.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.50.
Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics
In other news, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $171,484.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,185,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,551.60. This trade represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Geoffrey M. Parker sold 24,001 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $42,241.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,252,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,919.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,987 shares of company stock worth $396,969. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Citizens Jmp raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.
