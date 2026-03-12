SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of S stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,276,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,600. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on S. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $140,351.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 400,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,028.51. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $176,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,928.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 203,034 shares of company stock worth $2,869,591 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,202,000 after buying an additional 3,624,707 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,416,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 526.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 1,907,376 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 76.6% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,649,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.