Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (BAL) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. Balancer has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 71,816,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,236,616 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official website is balancer.fi.
Buying and Selling Balancer
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars.
