Wrapped Pulse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.53 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market capitalization of $82.53 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Token Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 7,696,201,291,872 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 7,703,480,946,651.58724643. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00001027 USD and is up 10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 272 active market(s) with $2,195,391.44 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

