Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Insider Buys £19,965.60 in Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) insider Aleen Gulvanessian acquired 27,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 72 per share, with a total value of £19,965.60.

Shares of Macfarlane Group stock opened at GBX 68.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.86. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 61.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 122.

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Macfarlane Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Macfarlane Group PLC will post 7.4677529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe. The Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and assembles timber, corrugated, and foam-based packaging materials in the United Kingdom.

