Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $129.22 and last traded at $129.82. 7,696,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 10,388,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna cut Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,278,255.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at about $4,539,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter worth about $3,896,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 58.1% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,004,339 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $167,082,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Qualcomm

(Get Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi?Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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