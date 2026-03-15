Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys 19,096 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 80.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 14.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 174,801 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, with a total value of $500,727.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. The trade was a 22.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $192.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.48 and its 200 day moving average is $235.09. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $174.57 and a one year high of $296.05. The firm has a market cap of $177.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.76. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Salesforce News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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