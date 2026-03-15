Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Update

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,242 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 12th total of 8,352 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,926 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

ILKAY opened at $22.02 on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38.

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About Iluka Resources

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Iluka Resources is a leading global mineral sands company with operations spanning Australia, Sierra Leone and the United States. The company specializes in the exploration, mining and processing of zircon and titanium dioxide feedstocks, including ilmenite, rutile and synthetic rutile. Iluka’s products serve a broad range of end markets, notably ceramics, refractory, pigment and chemical applications, as well as emerging technology sectors requiring specialty minerals.

Headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, Iluka Resources operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing mine development, mineral separation and marketing to industrial customers worldwide.

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