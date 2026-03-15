Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 336.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $283.47 and a 52-week high of $341.75.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total value of $862,220.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,393.22. The trade was a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 74,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,517,724 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

See Also

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