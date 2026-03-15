Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 12,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.

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Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:BOED Free Report ) by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned about 7.19% of Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.

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