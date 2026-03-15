Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:BOED – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 12,155 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08.
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily BA Bear 1X Shares seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of the common shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). This ETF is designed for short-term tactical trading and aims to provide inverse exposure to Boeing’s daily stock performance.
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