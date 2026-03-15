CTS (NYSE:CTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.07 and traded as high as $48.04. CTS shares last traded at $45.9370, with a volume of 263,155 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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CTS Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CTS by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of CTS by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 43,341 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

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