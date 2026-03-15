Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Grupo Traxión, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 768,673 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 12th total of 987,690 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.8 days.

Grupo Traxión Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRPOF opened at $0.76 on Friday. Grupo Traxión has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

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Grupo Traxión Company Profile

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Grupo Traxión is a leading integrated transportation and logistics provider based in Mexico. The company offers a comprehensive suite of freight services, including full truckload, intermodal, dedicated fleet, and dry van transportation, serving industries such as automotive, retail, consumer goods, manufacturing and agriculture across its national network.

Beyond core trucking operations, Grupo Traxión delivers value-added solutions such as warehousing, cross-docking, customs brokerage and last-mile delivery.

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