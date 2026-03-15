Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,535,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 658,889 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,599,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,826,752,000 after purchasing an additional 422,317 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 35,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,846,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $939,121,000 after buying an additional 221,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

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Broadcom Trading Down 4.1%

AVGO opened at $322.16 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.73 and a 200-day moving average of $344.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. The trade was a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 458,785 shares of company stock worth $155,508,157 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $480.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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