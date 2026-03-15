Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) versus PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Head to Head Analysis

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) and Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of PMV Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Wellgistics Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Wellgistics Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$77.74 million ($1.49) -1.05 Wellgistics Health $34.08 million 0.43 -$6.86 million ($1.17) -0.14

Wellgistics Health has higher revenue and earnings than PMV Pharmaceuticals. PMV Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wellgistics Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PMV Pharmaceuticals and Wellgistics Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMV Pharmaceuticals N/A -59.07% -54.19% Wellgistics Health -228.17% -1,617.25% -137.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PMV Pharmaceuticals and Wellgistics Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMV Pharmaceuticals 1 0 1 0 2.00 Wellgistics Health 1 0 0 0 1.00

PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. Given PMV Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PMV Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Wellgistics Health.

Summary

PMV Pharmaceuticals beats Wellgistics Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function. The company was formerly known as PJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2013. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Wellgistics Health

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2022, Wellgistics Health is a holding company for various existing and planned strategic businesses centered around pharmaceuticals and healthcare services. As a micro health ecosystem, our portfolio of companies consists of a pharmacy, wholesale operations, and a technology division with a novel platform for hub and clinical services. We are focused on improving the lives of patients while delivering unique solutions for pharmacies, providers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and payors. In January 2023 and May 2023, Wellgistics Health entered into separate definitive agreements with the owners of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC, respectively, whereby Wellgistics Health would acquire all of the respective outstanding membership interests of Wood Sage and Wellgistics LLC. In June 2024, Wellgistics Health and Wood Sage entered into an amended and revised definitive agreement and closed on the Wood Sage Acquisition, thereby making Wood Sage a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. In connection with the Wood Sage Acquisition, Wellgistics Health acquired Wood Sage’s two operating subsidiaries, APS—a pharmaceutical technology hub—and CSP—a retail community specialty pharmacy. On August 30, 2024, Wellgistics Health closed on the Wellgistics Acquisition, thereby making Wellgistics LLC—a company focused on wholesale operations including the distribution and fulfillment of certain pharmaceutical medications to a network of independent pharmacies meant to improve market access to and patient outcomes regarding the medications—a wholly owned subsidiary of Wellgistics Health. As such, Wellgistics Health currently exists as a holding company with Wood Sage as a directly held intermediate holding company subsidiary, APS and CSP as indirect operating subsidiaries, and Wellgistics LLC as a direct operating subsidiary. On October 4, 2024, the Company changed its corporate name to “Wellgistics Health, Inc.” by filing a duly authorized Certificate of Amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation. Despite that Wellgistics Health only recently closed the Wood Sage Acquisition and the Wellgistics Acquisition during 2024, the three companies have shared common office space, comarketed solutions to the marketplace, and leveraged financial and back-office support prior to June 2024. As such, Wellgistics Health’s management believes that its close business relationships have and will continue to limit the need for post-closing integration. The mailing address of our principal executive office is 3000 Bayport Drive, Suite 950 Tampa, FL.

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