CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Acquired by Emmett Investment Management LP

Emmett Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. CME Group comprises about 7.5% of Emmett Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emmett Investment Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its stake in CME Group by 116.3% in the third quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

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CME Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $311.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.53 and a 52-week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CME Group from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CME Group from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CME Group from $302.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $809,700. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,194.10. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,248 shares of company stock worth $1,616,700 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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